Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Corey Breceljnik murder: jury retires to determine Russel Rajapakse fate

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russel Rajapakse has pleaded not guilty to murdering Corey Breceljnik and is on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court. The jury retired on Tuesday to begin deliberating.
Russel Rajapakse has pleaded not guilty to murdering Corey Breceljnik and is on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court. The jury retired on Tuesday to begin deliberating.

Was it a fight between two men or an attack with a knife that led to the death of Corey Breceljnik outside a home at Watanobbi in October, 2020?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.