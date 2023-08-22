Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Hunter businesses named finalists in 2023 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 22 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Powerful women across the Hunter have been recognised for their impact on communities, as part of the 2023 Australian Women's Small Business Champion awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.