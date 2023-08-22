Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Supercars survey finds Newcastle businesses lost revenue from Newcastle 500

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
August 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 40 per cent of Newcastle businesses that participated in the online Supercars survey said they lost revenue as a result of the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.