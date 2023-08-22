Rising talent Boston Rocks ready to roll for Nathan Doyle in town

Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle expects Boston Rocks to put himself in a strong position to take another winning step up at the Kensington track on Wednesday.
The Hellbent three-year-old has won his two starts, a 1000m maiden at Gosford and 1200m class 1 at Wyong, since coming to Doyle from Scott Singleton's Scone stables. In his only start for Singleton, Boston Rocks was eighth of nine on the Kensington as a two-year-old.
Doyle scratched Boston Rocks from Newcastle's meeting on Saturday after drawing wide. He expected Boston Rocks to handle the rise to midweek city grade in the benchmark 72 handicap over 1250m, where he has gate seven of nine.
"Boston Rocks is a nice horse," Doyle said.
"I'm just taking him through his grades, he's still learning his job, but he's been good in his two starts.
"He'll roll forward and put himself on speed, and with no weight on his back, I expect him to be very competitive once again, if not hard to beat.
"It's only a small field, and a lot of the speed looks to be drawn outside him, so it maps all right for him."
Doyle also has five-year-old Cheerful Legend, a Midway Handicap winner last preparation, resuming in the race from gate one.
"It will probably improve with the run," he said.
"He'll be better once he gets to the 1400, a mile, but he probably prefers it on top of the ground, so that's the reason why we scratched on Saturday [at Randwick]. I expect him to be strong late."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
