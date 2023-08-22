CORE Project Group has been tasked the tender to construct Newcastle Grammar School's park campus.
The local company will build the new three-storey facility along Union Street at Cooks Hill which will provide a contemporary, world-class building for the school's primary students.
Newcastle Grammar School board chair Catherine Wilkinson said the tender process was "exhaustive and rigorous", with multiple high-quality local and national experts in construction expressing interest.
"An independent committee assessed the tender submissions against key project data criteria before arriving at the recommendation to appoint Core Project Group," she said.
"The flexible future-fit spaces will facilitate group collaboration and provide purpose built spaces for inquiry-based learning, independence and critical thinking."
She said Newcastle Grammar School was carefully planning to limit disruption to classroom learning during construction.
"Transition plans that minimise the impact of construction disruptions will also be shared with our neighbours and the community," she said.
Head of Newcastle Grammar School Matt Macoustra said he was excited to see the influence of the building not only for his students, but the broader Newcastle community.
"As we invest in future generations, I look forward to aligning the development at Park Campus with the future-thinking and growth trajectory of this City," he said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
