Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Trainer Ian Darcey hoping for flying start at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 22 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Ian Darcey hoping for flying start at The Gardens
Trainer Ian Darcey hoping for flying start at The Gardens

Luskintyre trainer Ian Darcey hopes an early race time can help Mac Fly find her best starting form at The Gardens on Wednesday in her second masters grade run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.