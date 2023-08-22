Trainer Ian Darcey hoping for flying start at The Gardens

Luskintyre trainer Ian Darcey hopes an early race time can help Mac Fly find her best starting form at The Gardens on Wednesday in her second masters grade run.
Mac Fly missed the start but powered home to finish a close second in a tougher masters race at Maitland on August 14. She has box one for another 400m test in the opening event on Wednesday.
"Now we can get them in early races, it's good because she goes to pieces when she's in late ones. It will be a lot better," Darcey said.
"It all depends how she starts. She's been walking out lately. But if she begins, she can still run time and is going as well as she ever has.
"She run second [last start] and should have won. She bombed the start and got a little check on the first turn, then she stormed home."
Darcey also has Raggle Taggle (race six) and last-start winner Cosmic Beast (seven) competing at the meeting but both will have to overcome middle-box draws.
Raggle Taggle also faces a sharp rise in class.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
