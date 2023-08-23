Michael Rea missing from Bateau Bay was located at about 10.30pm on Tuesday night in Gosford.
He was found following inquiries and an appeal for assistance.
Police would like to thank the community for their assistance.
Earlier
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from The Entrance area.
Michael Rea, 69, was last seen at a home on Morley Avenue, Bateau Bay, about 9.30am on Sunday, August 20.
Michael is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of large build, with grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, dark jumper, jeans and white shoes.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, he was reported missing to officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare and say his disappearance is out of character.
Michael is known to frequent the Bateau Bay, Tuggerah, Gosford and Wyong areas.
Anyone with information into Michael's whereabouts is urged to contact Tuggerah Lakes police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
