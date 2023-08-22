Newcastle Herald
Police appeal for public assistance to find Michael Rea, missing from Bateau Bay

Alanna Tomazin
Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:34pm
Michael Rea, 69, is missing from the Central Coast area. Picture NSW Police Force Facebook page.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from The Entrance area.

