Attempted murder charge after woman found critically injured

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was critically injured on the Central Coast in July.
Police were called to a unit on Walmsley Road at Ourimbah at about 10.20am on July 3, due to concerns for the welfare of a 33-year-old woman.
Officers found her unresponsive and with serious injuries at the scene.
She was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
Police formed Strike Force Weald to investigate what happened to the 33-year-old.
Detectives arrested a 29-year-old woman at Silverwater jail on Tuesday, July 22, and charged her with attempted murder.
She remains in custody and will face Wyong Local Court on Wednesday, July 23.
