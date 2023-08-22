Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police searching for man after woman, dog allegedly assaulted at Broadmeadow

Updated August 23 2023 - 8:18am, first published 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman, dog allegedly attacked at Broadmeadow
Woman, dog allegedly attacked at Broadmeadow

Police are looking for a man who allegedly repeatedly assaulted a dog before attacking a woman who tried to intervene at Broadmeadow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.