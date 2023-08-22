Woman, dog allegedly attacked at Broadmeadow

Police are looking for a man who allegedly repeatedly assaulted a dog before attacking a woman who tried to intervene at Broadmeadow.
Investigators have been told the woman stopped her vehicle on Denny Street at about 12.20pm on Friday when she noticed a man trying to retrieve a dog on a sports field.
The 36-year-old woman called to the dog - which ran to her and jumped into the vehicle.
Police said the man approached and repeatedly assaulted the small red kelpie, believed to be named Ray.
When the woman tried to stop the attack, the man allegedly assaulted her before he left the scene with the dog.
IN THE NEWS:
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged 30-35, about 185cm tall, and of large build.
At the time of the incident, he was riding a grey mountain bike, and wearing a long black top, with black shorts and a black beanie.
The dog is described as a small red kelpie, weighing about 15kg, with a leather collar and nametag that says "Ray".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.