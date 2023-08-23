TWELVE weeks! Sam Bright wouldn't have a bar of it.
It didn't matter that the Merewether fly-half's thumb resembled a tool box, with a plate and eight screws and pins holding it together.
It would have been OK if Bright had been preparing for the cricket season.
His mind - and heart - was set on the Hunter Rugby Union finals series. Specifically, the major semi-final on. August 12 - six and a half weeks away.
"It was a pretty nasty break. The specialist suggested 12 weeks and ruled out anything under six weeks. That was unrealistic," Bright said. "She didn't give me any guarantees but said this is what you have to do, and we will see how it goes. I got the cast off after three days and got into the rehab."
Bright, 34, didn't miss a training session. He worked on his fitness while staying connected to the team. He resumed ball work after a month.
He had more X-rays and a series of strength tests on his thumb before given the all-clear to play the major semi.
Coach Tony Munro had no hesitation in rushing Bright in for Toby Wait, despite the veteran having played just one game in 12 weeks. He suffered the hand injury in his first game back from six weeks out with a stressed bone in his foot.
"That was the hardest bit," Bright said. "I get along really well with Tobes. It could have gone either way. With me having been there before and having that experience, I got the nod. I was in a similar position in 2011. I played 12 games and ended up on the bench in the GF. That has always been the thing with our group. The club always comes first."
Merewether had lost six of seven entering the finals.
Bright didn't miss a beat, directing the Greens around the park and kicking five from six attempts in a come-from-behind 23-22 win.
"I wasn't too worried fitness-wise," Bright said. "It was just getting that first knock on it. Then you forget about it."
Now Bright is about to line up for a second straight grand final.
"In any competition, you have to have a good 10 to win it," Munro said. "Brighty is one of the best. He is an intelligent player, he is calm, has a beautiful boot on him and directs the boys around.
"Toby Wait did a good job in his absence. Brighty was always going to be there if he was fit. He has been there before and done it. You need experience in finals."
Last year, Bright kicked a 48-metre match-winning penalty on full-time in the major semi-final, and his boot proved the difference again in the 19-7 triumph over Hamilton in the decider.
"I have always enjoyed kicking and having that responsibility," Bright said. "Most kickers are the same."
Merewether hadn't won a first grade premiership since 2011. Hamilton had won five straight.
Asked if victory on Saturday could top last year, Bright said: "It was pretty special. It was really two seasons to get one grand final with the impacts of COVID.
"In some ways it would be more special this year because we are the hunted. Everything hasn't gone our way this year with injuries and people being away. We had that rough period leading into the semis but we got through it."
Bright said the Greens' desire was as strong as ever.
"At the presentation, they said the last time the Greens went back-to-back was 1979-80," Bright said. "There is no lack of hunger. It is different in some ways. It is good having the experience of last year. Everyone has been able to enjoy the build up a bit more."
