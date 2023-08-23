Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Merewether fly-half always looked on the Bright side in return from thumb injury

By James Gardiner
Updated August 24 2023 - 7:49am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether fly-half Sam Bright. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Merewether fly-half Sam Bright. Picture by Stewart Hazell

TWELVE weeks! Sam Bright wouldn't have a bar of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.