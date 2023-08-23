Long Distance, with Curtains Closed, Avroie - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Simon & Garfunkel Story - Civic Theatre
Mersey, with Occa, Taimana, Quaid Pearce, Callolie, Izzy T, Conflikt, M3llo, Marcusss, Mac Da Villain - Hamilton Station Hotel
Newcastle Jazz Festival ft. Rehab Brass Band, Half Nelson, Chloe Gill Trio, Port Hunter Jazz Band, Dungeon Big Band, Civic String Quartet plays Duke Ellington, Miau, New Orleans Ramblers & more - Newcastle City Hall
Dashville Nights ft. Johnston City, Ben Leece & Left Of The Dial, Magpie Diaries - Dashville
The Wandering, with Lycanthrope, Vilify, Kerosene, Russian Novel - King Street
James Valentine's Upbeat - Qirkz In The Hunter
Livin On A Prayer The Bon Jovi Show - Lizotte's
G.U.N., with LauraPanic, HYMMNN, Treasuretroves - Hamilton Station Hotel
Listen Up semi-final - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Naaki Soul, with Doris, Dragstar - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Melanie Horsnell & Anousha Victoire - Royal Hotel Dungog
Abby Dobson - Qirkz In The Hunter
Diesel - Civic Playhouse
Shane Nicholson - Lizotte's
Arj Barker - Civic Theatre
Bitta Noise And Stuff ft. Nana Klumpp, Not Good Not Bad, Playground, The Tryouts - Hamilton Station Hotel
Newcastle Jazz Festival ft. Nicki Parrott Quartet, Zackerbilks, Paul David Trio, The New Empire Ragtime Dance Orchestra, Lee Gunness & the Geoff Power Jazz Band & more - Newcastle City Hall
Bronte Alva - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Jungle Party - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Diesel - Civic Playhouse
Newcastle Jazz Festival ft. Australian Army Newcastle Big Band, Licorice Allsorts, Daryl Aberhart Blues & Groove Quartet, The Swing Kings, Fish Fry & more - Newcastle City Hall
Wayne In A Million - Lizotte's
Belle, Lili Crane - Hamilton Station Hotel
Joe McManus - Qirkz In The Hunter
Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger - Royal Hotel Dungog
