Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Matilda Emily van Egmond a 'potential' for Jets guest appearance

By Renee Valentine
August 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emily van Egmond is headed back to the United States after a whirlwind World Cup month but could return for a guest stint with the Newcastle Jets this A-League Women's season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.