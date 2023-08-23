I'm bemused that the government is contemplating increasing immigration to supposedly bolster our dwindling workforce. I believe that among our grey army there are thousands of tradies who, after living the retired life for some time, would be more than happy to return to work part-time.
But if I return to work part-time, the maximum I can earn is $340 a fortnight before tax. So where is the incentive for the government's proposal for retirees to return to work? Yes, most would be supplementing their monthly Centrelink payment through their super. With high daily costs, it is nigh on impossible to live on a basic pension.
Instead of opening the floodgates for overseas workers who would mostly have to be retrained to be fit for purpose, the government should allow those who are keen to work again in the fields of their expertise to do so. This would give retirees the opportunity to supplement and support themselves and families with a decent monthly wage.
How about utilising the skilled workforce who are sitting watching TV, giving them the opportunity to stop worrying about day to day living and earn a decent pay?
Our population, especially in the western side of Lake Macquarie, will feel the pressure of a significant migration of people from Sydney who will undoubtedly move to this area.
We need a forum of builders, council, state and federal members to develop a plan, and mechanism to implement it, in order to accommodate this population surge that will affect roads, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure.
The current capacity of council and builders to accommodate this surge initially will need an overview to ensure that processes (red tape) are minimised to allow more efficient delivery of housing in particular. The issue of rent rises and property prices, while good for some, will not accommodate the general requirements of our community.
We look forward to leadership in this area to avoid social dislocation.
It takes a fair effort to become Australia's worst prime minister, but Albo has won first prize.
Single-handedly, he has put black/white relationships back to the 1770s. He spouts knowledge about something he knows nothing, or very little, about.
On the other hand, he has visited far more countries than any prime minister in the history of this country, with no care for the expense incurred. He takes his consort happily along to wherever he goes and fumbles basic encounters. He has appointed people that have absolutely no idea about their portfolios, he sends them hither to represent us.
Now he is proposing to divide our country just to make himself look good.
Take care Australia, you don't always get what you wish for, and anything proposed by Albo is appearing to be very dangerous.
I read with interest Michael Parris's story 'Shedding a light on luxury' (Herald, 19/8). The accompanying pictures, "artists impressions" of the proposed development are, according to what I have read, no longer relevant.
The building directly opposite the Newcastle Club no longer has the attractive outdoor area, but has been re-designed as just another three floors of apartments which, to me at least, would be typical, but extremely unattractive. Why do we continually see developers getting approval for something and then immediately "going for broke" and tossing out the approved plans for what was probably their original agenda ? I think the council has a great deal to answer for as it appears to let developers do whatever they want.
There are many compelling reasons why nuclear power is not a viable option for Australia. Aside from the fact that it is banned across the country, the CSIRO confirms that nuclear power is by far the most expensive energy option and would take years to develop.
Nuclear also needs considerable water for cooling, comes with safety risks and adds the challenge of managing nuclear waste. By the time we manage to get nuclear reactors up and running in our dry, sunny and windy country, we could already be powering Australia several times over with renewable energy. Our current clean energy plan is safe and will provide longer-term savings. Why go fission for a risky, expensive alternative?
Don't generalise Kaye Woods ('Men should stop roasting Barbie', Letters, 23/8). I'm male, seen Barbie three times and never felt threatened once. It gets funnier and better with every view. And why is no-one mentioning how easy on the eye Simu Liu is?
So Mark Latham has left One Nation; where will he pop up next? First he was a red-hot Labor politician; then Democrats; then One Nation. Obviously he has no loyalty to any party or those who gave him their vote; like most politicians, he has only his interests at heart. There are plenty of other parties to join and keep himself in the limelight. Watch this space.
Qantas being sued for $1 billion. What an outstanding corporate citizen the flying rat is.
Where is the logic in allowing immigration to skyrocket when we have Australian men, women and children sleeping on the streets in cars and under canvas? What is our government thinking, or are they doing what the UN tells them to do? Our natural resources are being sold overseas, value-added, and sent back to us in the form of cheap rubbish that wears out quicker than my knickers. It's about time we taxed the corporations and resumed manufacturing quality products in Australia from our natural resources.
It would appear most Novocastrians are against Supercars. This is despite only eight residents in Newcastle East receiving a phone call from a total of 490 phone surveys. Wallsend, however, managed 45 phone calls. The phone survey of businesses managed to call only four Newcastle East businesses out of a total of 110 in the survey. I believe this says everything about the "consultation".
Will the casting of a statue of the Matildas be the cause of young sportsmen and women to set their top goal to finish fourth, or will they be rubbing their hands, salivating and scheming at what they could get if they win a world tournament?
So Mac Maguire is ashamed to be a white Australian? ('No to Cash's chant', Letters, 23/8). I have a solution Mac, head to Mascot airport and I'll shout you a ticket to anywhere you'd like to go, one way of course.
