The building directly opposite the Newcastle Club no longer has the attractive outdoor area, but has been re-designed as just another three floors of apartments which, to me at least, would be typical, but extremely unattractive. Why do we continually see developers getting approval for something and then immediately "going for broke" and tossing out the approved plans for what was probably their original agenda ? I think the council has a great deal to answer for as it appears to let developers do whatever they want.