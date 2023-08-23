Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Thursday August 24, 2023

August 24 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Older workers have ready-made skills.
Older workers have ready-made skills.

I'm bemused that the government is contemplating increasing immigration to supposedly bolster our dwindling workforce. I believe that among our grey army there are thousands of tradies who, after living the retired life for some time, would be more than happy to return to work part-time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.