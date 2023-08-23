Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Music

Newcastle Jazz Festival at Newcastle City Hall runs from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
August 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cygan Groove, a Gypsy jazz band, will perform at the Newcastle Jazz Festival. Picture supplied
Cygan Groove, a Gypsy jazz band, will perform at the Newcastle Jazz Festival. Picture supplied

The Newcastle Jazz Festival begins on Friday with 52 bands and more than 200 musicians performing across four stages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.