Fourteen-year-old Nathanael Pancrazi is missing from the Central Coast.
The teenager was last seen at a home on the Pacific Highway, Ourimbah at about 10pm on Saturday, August 19.
Police officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District are appealing for public assistance after he was unable to be located or contacted.
Nathanael is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, thin build and has shaved dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a black 'Champion' brand jumper and dark trackpants.
As part of inquiries, police have established that Nathanael was at Broadway Shopping Centre on Bay Street, Glebe, about 2.15pm on Tuesday, August 22.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age
Nathanael is known to frequent the Glebe, Sydney CBD and Central Coast areas.
Anyone with information into Nathanael's whereabouts is urged to contact Leichhardt Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
