Nathanael Pancrazi, 14, missing from Ourimbah has been found

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
Fourteen-year-old Nathanael Pancrazi is missing from the Central Coast. Picture NSW Police Force Facebook page
Fourteen-year-old Nathanael Pancrazi is missing from the Central Coast. Picture NSW Police Force Facebook page

Following inquiries, 14-year-old Nathanael Pancrazi was located this afternoon in Glebe, Wednesday, August 23 August.

