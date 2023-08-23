VICTIMS, witnesses of crime and any concerned members of the Raymond Terrace community are being given a chance to speak up at a forum.
Sociologist Karen van Lonkhuyzen said she had noticed people were anecdotally reporting problems with vandalism, thefts and antisocial behaviour in the Raymond Terrace area.
She said when some residents started to suggest "vigilante-type retribution", she saw a chance to step in and begin trying to make a positive difference.
"The focus is on community engagement," she said.
A panel at the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club at 6.30pm on Thursday will include representatives from the Neighbourhood Watch, Irrawang High School, the chief executive of the Regional Youth Support Services and Port Stephens councillor Giacomo Arnott.
"We really want to consult with the community, have them share their experiences and ask questions of our panel, and also make suggestions of what changes they would like to see," Ms van Lonkhuyzen said.
"We would like to at least hear what they would like to see, so we're hoping it's really a collaborative community consultation."
Ms van Lonkhuyzen said it was important the panel represented youth services, with residents saying they believed it was young people behind some of the local crime.
"I'd like to see ultimately some funding, I'd like to see community engagement with youth and some more activities for youth to divert them from this behaviour," she said.
Ms van Lonkhuyzen hopes the first community forum is just a starting point on the long road to change.
She said she'd like to be able to engage further with the local police, and with state and federal MPs.
"We really want to hear the experiences of the community - the good and the bad, we want to hear the suggestions of solutions, and we also want them to ask questions of people we've invited along as experts," she said.
Raymond Terrace community members are welcome to go along to share and ask questions.
