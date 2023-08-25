The sixth edition of the world's richest greyhound series, the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase, will kick off in Taree on Wednesday August 30.
The event will again wind its way around the state, this year visiting 16 regional centres, before making its way to Wentworth Park on October 13 where the connections of the winner walk away as millionaires.
Heats will be run at Taree with the Regional Final held the following week on September 6. The first three from that final will qualify for the semi-finals of the series to be held at Wentworth Park on October 6.
From there they are just one win away from a shot at the $1 million first prize in the MDC Grand Final on October 13.
Goulburn (September 1), Dubbo (September 2), Broken Hill (September 3), Maitland (September 4), and Bulli (September 5) will all stage heats in the first week of the series.
Also holding MDC heats will be the Dapto club, but their heats double as qualifiers for the Group 1 Ladbrokes Megastar.
The Megastar/MDC heats will be held on August 31 with the $75,000 to the winner Megastar final to be run on September 7. The first three in that feature race will also qualify for the MDC semi-finals.
More than 6,000 delegates of the US National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) from across the United States attended the 66th National Conference and Exposition at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from August 13-15, and many were treated to an insight into Australian greyhounds.
A delegation from GRNSW and Greyhounds As Pets - as well as seven four-legged friends - were invited to attend the conference and be a stall holder, and the contingent were amazed at the popularity of greyhounds as companion animals in the US.
The group received significant interest from several FOP members who are keen to adopt a greyhound being trained as a companion animal to help deal with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
GRNSW's latest initiative towards safer racing, Preferred Box Draws (PBD), is continuing to prove popular with participants after three weeks of trials.
The trials - which will run for a three-month period - began over the 297m distance at Dapto for 5th grade greyhounds on August 3, with two races per meeting set aside for this approach, and then at Wentworth Park on August 16, over the 520m distance for 5th grade greyhounds.
A similar trial period is also underway with the double arm lure at Dapto and Ladbrokes Gardens.
Once the trial period is completed the results will be analysed by GRNSW and a decision about their future will be made.
