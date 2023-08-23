Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Blues trio frequent Hunter as part of Cricket NSW country blitz

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 23 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW veteran Daniel Hughes has backed Newcastle cricketers Jason Sangha and Toby Gray to continue their playing development with the Blues this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.