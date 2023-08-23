NSW veteran Daniel Hughes has backed Newcastle cricketers Jason Sangha and Toby Gray to continue their playing development with the Blues this summer.
One month out from the 2023-24 domestic season, opening-batsman Hughes feels like the Novocastrians have different roles to potentially fill now and beyond.
Wallsend-product Sangha has been a mainstay in the NSW squad since signing a rookie contract aged 16 in 2016 while Belmont leg-spinner Gray, 21, emerged on the first-class scene during the last 12 months.
"We saw Toby Gray make his debut last season for NSW and got to bowl at the SCG, so that was great exposure for him and I think only better things ahead," Hughes told the Newcastle Herald.
"We haven't seen much of Jas [Sangha] this off-season because he's been [playing] up in Darwin. I guess he's still learning the game so the more cricket he gets into him - he's learning how to bat, how to bowl and I think he was captaining as well.
"It's only going to benefit NSW cricket. He'll be in the Shield team and he'll be around the one-day team. He's going to keep developing and I think we're only going to see the best out of him in the next few years."
Hughes frequented the Hunter region this week, alongside state teammates Ben Dwarshuis and Jack Edwards, as part of Cricket NSW's annual country blitz.
Half-a-dozen school visits and accompanying come-and-try clinics across Maitland and the Coalfields were attended by almost 1500 children.
Hughes, 34 and now fully recovered from a calf injury that ended a fruitful run-scoring season, hopes the recent Ashes series and upcoming World Cup only help to grow the sport.
"You see off the back of the Matildas how excited the Australian public were about that. The Ashes were a while ago now, but we're coming into a World Cup year now for cricket and we've got a series against South Africa," he said.
"I know as a kid I was always excited about the Ashes and the World Cup. It's up to us now to promote the game and let the next generation come through and get excited about cricket."
Left-arm paceman Dwarshuis, 29 and part of an upcoming Australia A series in Queensland (August 28- September 15), arrives fresh off a US stint with T20 franchise Washington Freedom in the inaugural Major League Cricket.
"It was nice for me personally. We had a couple of good quicks in our team, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen, so it was cool to be able spend a bit of time with them and getting training done over there rather than cold Sydney," Dwarshuis said.
Edwards, a 23-year-old all-rounder, hopes to "start the season strong" after "fighting his way back into the team" during 2022-2023.
NSW, having failed to win a single Sheffield Shield match last season and now coached by Greg Shipperd, open this campaign with one-day games in Melbourne against Tasmania (September 27) and Victoria (September 29).
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.