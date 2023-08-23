Newcastle Herald
Newcastle developments by Iris Capital, DOMA Group and Parvia nominated for national awards

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated August 25 2023 - 8:58am, first published August 23 2023 - 12:04pm
Iris Capital's development of QT Hotel Newcastle earned a nomination in the 2023 The Urban Developer Awards for Industry Excellence. Picture supplied
Iris Capital's development of QT Hotel Newcastle earned a nomination in the 2023 The Urban Developer Awards for Industry Excellence. Picture supplied

THREE developments in Newcastle are among the finalists in this year's The Urban Developer Awards for Industry Excellence.

