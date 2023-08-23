THREE developments in Newcastle are among the finalists in this year's The Urban Developer Awards for Industry Excellence.
The awards recognise standout properties across Australia and New Zealand, including residential and commercial.
The winners will be announced at an event on the Gold Coast on August 30.
Among the nominees is the QT Hotel in the Hunter Street Mall which earned developer Iris Capital a nomination in the Build-to-Rent, Hotels and Accommodation category.
QT Hotel Newcastle opened in June 2022 after a major redevelopment as part of Iris Capital's East End project that transformed the former Scotts Ltd and David Jones building into a luxury five-star hotel.
The multi-award-winning hotel spans 104 rooms and includes a rooftop bar overlooking Newcastle Harbour.
Iris Capital development manager Jamie Boswell said the project aimed to take an existing heritage building and adapt it for reuse as a hotel.
"It was a very challenging building to work with but then you step back and look at it, it was worth the effort," Mr Boswell said.
"It could have been built a lot quicker had all of the internal been demolished and built from scratch but we would have lost the character of the building."
Original features retained throughout the building include verandahs, timber windows and pressed metal ceilings which now feature in the Jana Restaurant.
The property also recently won a National Trust Heritage Award in the Regional Superior Hotel of The Year category.
"Unlike in Washington House and other sections of the East End development where we would just retain the facades of the outside, the QT Hotel has all of the interior floors, roof and the wharf timber beams which remained in situ," he said.
"The rooms have been designed around the existing wharf timber beam columns and it was a very challenging site."
Among the nominees is a duplex development in Merewether.
The luxury property earned Newcastle-based developer Parvia a nomination in the Development of the Year - Small-Scale Residential category.
Constructed by Bayview Building Services, the property at 53 and 53a Ridge Street, Merewether comprises two duplexes with high-end finishes.
Featuring an asymmetrical roofline, the home features sandstone and warm timbers paired with polished concrete and marble alongside bold architectural elements such as a steel and timber staircase and angular stonework on the kitchen island bench.
"These awards are based on functionality, architecture, saleability and construction," Parvia director Ryan Houston said.
"Every single element of development is covered, so it is fantastic to see Newcastle up alongside some of the biggest and the best from Sydney and Melbourne."
Mr Houston said the floorplan was designed to suit downsizers, noting that one of the homes sold to a buyer from Sydney for $3,175,000.
Canberra-based DOMA Group also earned a nomination for its harbourside mixed-use residential development, Huntington.
The property, which features 90 apartments, is nominated in the Development of the Year - Medium-Density Residential category.
The striking facade features sleek curves and rich textural overlays designed to reflect the city's industrial past.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.