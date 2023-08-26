Taree's new track is on track for January

GRNSW CEO Mr Rob Macaulay has confirmed that work is about to commence on the state-of-the-art Mid-North Coast Super Track at Taree, and it's scheduled to be completed in January.
With preliminary planning now complete and the tender process underway, works on the $4.1 million racetrack are expected to commence in October.
The exciting news for greyhound participants on the Mid-North Coast comes as GRNSW revealed a recent report showing that greyhound racing on the in that region now delivers almost $13 million a year in benefits to the NSW economy.
"The three Mid-North Coast clubs met with GRNSW last year and the outcome was that a Super Track would be built at Taree and both Wauchope and Kempsey would then be used as training facilities," Mr Macaulay said.
"Unfortunately there has been a number of delays with this project which have been beyond our control, but I can confirm now that we are on track, the tender process will close soon and construction will begin in October, with a completion date in late January."
Taree will have a new two turn 474.9m (circumference increased from 462m) track with the surface changed from grass to sand, which will increase the racing capacity and see a more consistent surface.
Turns will be a larger radii from 52m to 57m, transitions will be added, there will be increased flood resistance, and a SafeChase Lure system will be installed. The track will have three new starts; a 300m, 400m, and 525m. A 300m slipping track will also be added, as will a new semaphore board and winning post, and improvements to the kennels and tower.
"Once complete the people of the Mid-North Coast will have a track and venue to be proud of, one capable of racing multiple times a week, and importantly one designed to be one of the safest in NSW," Mr Macaulay said.
This announcement came as a recent IER report, which scoped the entire NSW greyhound racing industry, has revealed that $12.8 million in value-added economic activity is generated annually by greyhound racing on the Mid-North Coast.
"The Mid-North Coast is a vital region for our sport, with more than 600 roles occupied across breeders, owners, trainers, racing club and industry staff, volunteers and other deeply valued participants."
"These are the locals in a community who invest in the towns across the Mid North Coast, not to mention pay taxes and contribute to the State's coffers - both directly and indirectly - to the tune of $12.8 million per annum.
"The flow-on effects from the region's greyhound industry touch a lot of other businesses in the community as well as providing livelihoods for many hard-working people."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
