Taree's new track is on track for January

August 26 2023 - 11:30am
Once complete the people of the Mid-North Coast will have a track and venue to be proud of. Picture supplied
Once complete the people of the Mid-North Coast will have a track and venue to be proud of. Picture supplied

GRNSW CEO Mr Rob Macaulay has confirmed that work is about to commence on the state-of-the-art Mid-North Coast Super Track at Taree, and it's scheduled to be completed in January.

