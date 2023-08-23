The palliative care service at Calvary Mater Newcastle celebrated 40 years of operation on Wednesday.
Calvary Mater Newcastle general manager Mark Jeffrey said the hospital was "the largest specialist palliative care provider in the region".
"Supporting patients who are facing life-limiting illness and accompanying them and their loved ones through treatment is the number one priority for staff," Mr Jeffrey said.
He added that the service provided "dignified and comfort-focused care to those approaching the end of their life".
"To work in this area requires a specialised skill set, a commitment to your colleagues to achieve the best outcomes for patients at this vulnerable stage and a deeply empathetic approach to care.
"It is an emotionally challenging job and I'm so proud of the staff who turn up for our patients and each other every day."
Director Dr Rachel Hughes said the service had come a long way in its 40-year history.
She acknowledged "the legacy of our founding and past staff and volunteers", along with their determination and commitment.
