Missing person: Leonard Murphy, 16, is missing from Wallsend

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated August 23 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:02pm
Leonard Murphy, 16, is missing from the Newcastle area.

