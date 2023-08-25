Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Good News

Filipino-fusion diner Burger Point will not open at Westfield Kotara's The Rooftop on Saturday

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE

Late on Friday the PR company promoting Burger Point said the restaurant would not open at Westfield Kotara on Saturday as planned. No further details were available.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.