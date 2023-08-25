Late on Friday the PR company promoting Burger Point said the restaurant would not open at Westfield Kotara on Saturday as planned. No further details were available.
Free burgers at Westfield Kotara on Saturday.
Have we got your attention?
Sydney-based Filipino-fusion diner Burger Point is opening at The Rooftop on level three and, to celebrate, they're giving away 150 free burgers. First in, best dressed.
Burger Point is all about diner favourites you know and love, such as milkshakes, burgers and loaded fries, but with a Filipino twist. You can, for example, pair your order with crispy chicken and sweet spaghetti, or Halo-Halos (a popular cold dessert in the Philippines made up of crushed ice, evaporated milk or coconut milk, and sweet treats).
You can even dunk your burger in melted cheese.
The story goes that Lizzo name-dropped Burger Point's cheese-dipped burger as a must-try ahead of her 2019 FOMO Festival Australian tour.
PEDESTRIAN.TV reported in September 2019 that they caught up with Lizzo in Los Angeles pre-tour to talk about Australia and she said:
"Y'all got this burger place, where you dip the burgers in cheese, have you seen that shit? Bro, it's like, y'all got truffle burgers and you dip it in - it's like crazy novel. I think y'all are tryna like get Americans to come over and eat that."
That burger place is believed to be Burger Point. in any event, they've claimed it.
Chef and restaurateur Tim Casaje launched Burger Point in the western Sydney suburb of Marsden Park in 2016, expanding to surrounding suburbs in the city's west and north-west. It opened at Circular Quay last month.
Burger Point menu highlights are, we are told:
