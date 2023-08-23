Newcastle Herald
Filipino-fusion diner Burger Point opens at Westfield Kotara's The Rooftop on Saturday

By Lisa Rockman
August 23 2023 - 3:30pm
Free burgers at Westfield Kotara on Saturday.

