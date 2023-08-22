Knights spring into hot form after summer of sacrifices

Knights coach Adam O'Brien reckons Kalyn Ponga had about "two weeks off", Bradman Best "trained through his break" and the Saifiti brothers, well they turned down the chance to play in a World Cup together.
These are just some of the off-season sacrifices Newcastle's playing group made in order to ensure they had the best possible preparation for the 2023 season.
After a difficult campaign last year, when the side ran 14th after six wins and 18 losses, everyone was eager to improve next time around.
About 10 months down the track, the club appears to be reaping the benefits with the team on a seven-game winning streak and some of those who started pre-season training early in arguably career-best form.
"I've put it back to that the whole time, coming in and training early, making sure I'm getting my body and head right," centre Bradman Best, who has missed just one game all season, said. "I think that's why I'm in good stead, week-in, week-out."
Newcastle were one of the first clubs to begin pre-season training last November.
Ponga and Best were there day one, among the first-timers, rookies and fringe players trying to impress.
Other NRL regulars completed their own early prep away from formal training.
"It's paying off for them," prop Jacob Saifiti said.
"'Braddy' made his Origin debut and the form that 'KP' has been in the past eight weeks or so, since not getting picked for Origin, it's a credit to both of them.
"And us as a team, we're obviously getting the benefits of that."
The Knights had most of their full-time squad back on deck for the pre-season far earlier than other clubs.
They also had only one player involved in the World Cup - Englishman Dom Young - which gave them a sizeable advantage on rivals who had multiple players in the tournament, which ended on November 19.
World Cup players then had to have a mandatory break, with many not returning to their clubs until early January.
The Newcastle players who likely would have been able to feature in the World Cup but chose not to put their hands up included: Kalyn Ponga (Australia), Bradman Best (Wales), Tyson Frizell (Wales/Tonga), Jack Johns (Italy) and Daniel and Jacob Saifiti (Fiji/Samoa).
Former internationals Dane Gagai and Frizell also missed selection in Australia's squad after a tough year at club level.
So eager was Daniel Saifiti to have a big pre-season after a "slow" start last year, he declared himself unavailable in July, three months out from the England tournament.
Best said there was no collective discussion among Newcastle's playing group to forgo the World Cup, or about starting training early, rather each individual did so for their own reasons.
"Not really. For me, I just wanted to come in and action it," the 22-year-old said.
"I wanted to be the first here, and train hard every day. For me, it was just doing that - leading by example."
Speaking after the side's seventh consecutive victory, a 29-10 triumph over South Sydney on Sunday, O'Brien singled out Ponga and Best for their dedicated approach last summer.
"[Bradman] and 'KP' stand out for me, from November," he said.
"The times [Bradman] was running day one, when usually pre-season you use it to get them fit, he just came back flying and he is reaping the rewards for that.
"I'm a big believer in you get your summer right, you put yourself in the frame to have a good season."
O'Brien also hailed an improved collective maturity through the squad.
"The growth in Kalyn himself, the leadership group, the maturity of the group.
"We've had some hard lessons ... but we've been together now for a couple of seasons, and we've had to contend with a lot of over a couple of years with injury.
"We've very fortunate, touch wood, that we've had a group that has stayed together for a couple of months now. That stability and rhythm is showing."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
