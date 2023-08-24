STUDENTS at Rutherford Technology High School are on a roll after they won the Combined High Schools lawn bowls state finals.
It took patience, tactics and team strategy but James Allerton, Jeremy Bourke and Koby Kattau came away with the gold medal at the statewide triples finals held at Glenbrook last week.
Coach David Connaughton said the boys had been training for months at the local Greta Workers Bowling Club before taking on the challenge.
"All three of them are lovely young kids, they're patient and polite and I think growing up around bowling clubs there's a lot of etiquette involved," he said.
"They have to have a lot of patience, I don't play bowls but there is a lot of tactics and team strategy involved.
"The students were stoked, Rutherford High has never won a state title in any sport or made a final, so the whole school is very excited for them."
Both Rutherford and Glendale teams progressed to the State Championships last week where Rutherford beat the reigning title holders from Dapto 13-10 in the semi-final.
At the final, James, Jeremy and Koby bowled over Blaxland 20-3 after two days of competition.
Mr Connaughton said he was impressed with all three, and Koby for winning 'most valuable player'.
"They're all really excited and proud of it because it's pretty rare that they'll be able to do it again, to have three bowlers play at that level and get that far in the state," he said.
"I'm very proud of them, this is a school from the Hunter making the final and winning, so I'm very happy for them."
Mr Connaughton said lawn bowls has become increasingly popular for young players.
