And when the exiled French emperor Napoleon died aged only 51 on the remote, damp South Atlantic island of St Helena in 1821, it wasn't long before toxic wallpaper (not stomach cancer) was suspected to be the culprit. That was especially so after his body was exhumed in 1840 to be sent back to France and people were amazed how little the dead emperor had decomposed. His remains were a prime example of "arsenic mumification".