Knights centre Bradman Best: 'We believe we can beat any team'

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 23 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
Bradman Best celebrates his runaway try against South Sydney last weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
IN-FORM centre Bradman Best has declared the Newcastle Knights believe they can beat any opponent and are ready to do some damage in the NRL play-offs.

