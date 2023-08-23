Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets get chance at revenge against Roar in Coffs Harbour

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Buhagiar scores in the Jets' 3-2 loss to Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup. Picture Getty Images
Trent Buhagiar scores in the Jets' 3-2 loss to Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup. Picture Getty Images

THE Newcastle Jets will get the chance to avenge their gut-wrenching Australia Cup loss to the Brisbane Roar when they meet in a pre-season friendly in Coffs Harbour next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.