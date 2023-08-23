THE Newcastle Jets will get the chance to avenge their gut-wrenching Australia Cup loss to the Brisbane Roar when they meet in a pre-season friendly in Coffs Harbour next month.
The Jets led twice against the Roar, only to concede with two minutes of extra-time remaining and go down 3-2 at Maitland Sportsground earlier this month and bomb out of the nationwide knock out.
The Roar are away to Sydney United in the round of 16 of the Cup on Saturday.
The Jets' friendly against to the Roar is set down for Wednesday, September 21 and is the culmination of a four-day training camp in Coffs Harbour.
The tour will be crucial preparation for the A-League season and allow new coach Rob Stanton to foster combinations on and off the field.
The Jets outclassed the Coffs Harbour All-Stars 15-1 in a friendly last year and have been regular visitors to the mid-north coast.
The tour will include school clinics in Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour and an open training season.
"The tour represents a great opportunity for the club to engage with its member and supporter base as well as the wider football community in Northern NSW," Jets boss Shane Mattiske said.
Next for the Jets is a friendly against Central Coast at Maitland Sportsground on Monday.
They also have a hit-out pencilled in against Sydney FC next month.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.