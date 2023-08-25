High praise for new GCS Scheme

"We gave him a plasma transfusion and discovered he had ruptured one of the arteries going to his left kidney so we took him to surgery. I have never removed a kidney from a dog before in this emergency situation. It was pretty hairy going in. The clot formed around the ruptured vessel. He was just lucky that it lodged in the right spot, and there's a space called the retroperitoneum which kept all the blood in the one spot, so the dog was limited to how much he could bleed," Dr Lederhose said.