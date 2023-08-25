Newcastle Herald
Delayed gratification: one of the most effective traits of successful people

By Tarnya Davis
August 26 2023 - 4:00am
Why delaying gratification is a rewarding trait
Delayed gratification is the ability to resist the temptation of instant satisfaction and hold out for the longer-term reward. Studies show that delayed gratification is one of the most effective traits of successful people. People who are able to sacrifice pleasure in the moment thrive more in their careers, relationships, health, and finances than people who give in to it.

