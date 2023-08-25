Why delaying gratification is a rewarding trait

Interestingly, new replication studies have shown that social and economic background shapes the ability to delay gratification - and these are the factors behind a child's long-term success. For kids who have more certainty in their resources it is easier to delay gratification. It's not that skills such as delaying gratification and persistence aren't an important life skill, but it's worth considering the context in which a child lives. The ability to make a 'rational choice' may differ depending on whether a child is in a reliable environment. These findings suggest that our efforts to embed skills such as delayed gratification, and related concepts like grit and resilience, would be best balanced with attention to reducing inequalities and fostering reliable environments to improve the educational attainment and wellbeing of our kids.