Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland on track to field same starting 13 in back-to-back GF

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 23 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pickers defenders up against Souths in Saturday's major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground. Picture by Simone De Peak
Pickers defenders up against Souths in Saturday's major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground. Picture by Simone De Peak

MAITLAND appear destined to field the same starting 13 in back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League grand finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.