Maitland on track to field same starting 13 in back-to-back GF

MAITLAND appear destined to field the same starting 13 in back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League grand finals.
Reid Alchin returned with a vengeance on the weekend, coach Matt Lantry hasn't foreshadowed adjustments and barring any late mishaps, the Pickers look set to be unchanged for deciders 12 months apart.
Lantry described Alchin as "head and shoulders above" the next-best performer in a 24-22 major semi-final win at Maitland Sportsground on August 19.
Key considerations for Lantry leading up to next Saturday (September 2) at McDonald Jones Stadium seem to be a slight knee injury for interchange forward Faitotoa Faitotoa and how to configure the bench.
"Swelling has gone down [Faitotoa] and we were at the pool last night. Aiming to train Thursday. Was more a knee-on-knee clash so appears to be some bruising around the knee," Lantry told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
Lantry also suggested the Pickers would now try to keep their team intact but "review" what cover would best suit in relation to their four reserves with versatile utility Luke Knight unused and prop Daniel Ticehurst 18th man.
A new face in Maitland's rotation is Newcastle RL veteran Mitch Cullen, a mid-season recruit from Kurri who reaches the 2023 showdown after just three first-grade, five overall, games for the club.
The last time Maitland played against either Souths or Cessnock, Saturday's preliminary-final opponents, in a decider was 1965 and 2010 respectively.
Pickers are aiming for a second straight minor-major premiership double, which was most recently achieved by Wests (2013-2014).
MAITLAND: Daniel Langbridge, William Nieuwenhuise, Matt Soper-Lawler, Gary Anderson, James Bradley, Chad O'Donnell, Brock Lamb, Jayden Butterfield, Alex Langbridge, James Taylor, Reid Alchin, Lincoln Smith, Sam Anderson, Mitch Cullen, Luke Knight, Harrison Spruce, Faitotoa Faitotoa, Daniel Ticehurst.
