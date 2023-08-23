The Entrance keen to build from club-best result in Newcastle RL

JAMY Forbes believes The Entrance can build on a club-best result in Newcastle Rugby League next season despite the disappointment of being knocked out halfway through the finals series.
The Tigers reached play-offs for the first time since joining the competition in 2021, but were beaten convincingly by hosts Cessnock in Sunday's minor semi.
"One hundred percent [we can build on that]. Speaking to the boys in the shed after the game and while we're disappointed that we didn't play well [today], it's been a year on the up," Forbes, recently reinstated to mentor again in 2024, told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's hard to do a post-mortem after a loss but at the end of the day we're heading in the right direction. We just need to learn [from the experience] and hopefully put some polish on these big games and give ourselves half a chance."
A 28-6 defeat to the Goannas at Cessnock Sportsground followed last weekend's dramatic 17-16 victory over traditional Central Coast rivals Wyong.
"Unfortunately we saved out worst til last. The amount of dropped ball was hard to swallow," Forbes said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
