Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The Entrance keen to build from club-best result in Newcastle RL

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Entrance captain Ryan Doherty. Picture by Joanthan Carroll
The Entrance captain Ryan Doherty. Picture by Joanthan Carroll

JAMY Forbes believes The Entrance can build on a club-best result in Newcastle Rugby League next season despite the disappointment of being knocked out halfway through the finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.