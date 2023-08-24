Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

KPMG Supercars survey details 364 responses from visitors to Newcastle

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
August 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vast majority of Supercars attendees who responded to a survey at the event said they would come back to visit the city "even without the Newcastle 500".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.