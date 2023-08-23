The Hunter's industrial, scientific and educational sectors would play a key role in building and maintaining Australia's defence capabilities in coming decades, the Hunter Defence Conference has heard.
Assistant Minister for Defence and Veterans' Affairs Matt Thistlethwaite said Australia was facing the most challenging strategic military environment for many decades.
If it was to navigate these challenges, the nation's defence industry must remain dynamic, innovative and inclusive.
He said the Hunter's defence industries were already leading the way in terms of attracting the brightest talent from the region and beyond.
"It's clear that our industrial, scientific and educational sectors are keen to step up to deliver on the world stage, including organisations based here in the Hunter," he said.
"People from this region are no strangers to the idea of taking on an ambitious project and succeeding.
"This is the place where BAE Systems Australia workers are carrying out sustainment of F-35 fighter aircraft.
READ MORE:
"It's where researchers from the University of Newcastle are doing pioneering work. Such as studying the relationship between the brain and the micro-organisms that live in the human gut. So they can find out how to optimise soldiers' cognitive performance.
"And it's where TAFE NSW is providing the training that workers need to prepare them for high-tech jobs with companies like Lockheed Martin Australia."
He also singled out the importance of promoting school-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs to the next generation of defence industry workers.
"I'm confident the Hunter Region will be playing an even greater role in this whole-of-nation effort to boost our technological prowess, our prosperity and our national resilience," he said.
Mr Thistlethwaite was among a number of speakers who spoke on the first day of the annual conference, which is being held at Rydges Resort, Hunter Valley.
"We are thrilled to again be hosting the Hunter Defence Conference, providing a platform for local small to medium enterprises to collaborate and explore the latest developments in the defence sector," Hunter Defence Taskforce chairman Tim Owen said.
"It is a particularly important time for the region. With AUKUS and the Defence Strategic Review in the mix and this year's agenda, it provides a unique opportunity for local organisations to hear the latest on both initiatives and most importantly, understand what they mean for their organisations and our region."
Minister for Defence Industry and Shortland MP Pat Conroy will speak at Thursday night's gala dinner.
IN THE NEWS:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.