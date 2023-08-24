There will undeniably be a lot of pomp and ceremony when whichever crop of royals arrive, but if my time in the Hunter has taught me anything, there's nothing locals appreciate more than cutting through the gilded lining. So, when you're done opening libraries and giving back the late Prince Phil's Australian knighthood (sorry about that, by the way, we tried to tell Tony it was a bad idea but he Cap'n Called it), maybe give the entourage the slip for a taste of the real Hunter Valley.