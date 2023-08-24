Newcastle residents are invited to share their knowledge, insights and perspectives on the aged care system as part of a process that aims to improve the laws governing the sector.
The consultations, to be held this Saturday, follow the release of the Federal Government's consultation paper on the new Aged Care Act.
The legislation was a key recommendation of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety as well as the release of principles guiding aged care funding.
Peak aged care advocacy bodies Council on the Ageing Australia and Older Persons Advocacy Network are leading a series of forums across the country that seek input form those with lived experience of the sector.
"We want to hear what the residents of Newcastle and the surrounding areas really think about our aged care system and what can and should be done to make sure it's delivery the quality service we all deserve, Council on the Ageing Australia chief executive Patricia Sparrow said.
"Whether you've got direct experience yourself, have a family member in care, or simply want to have your say in the future of our aged care system, we want to hear from you.
"We want to make sure as many people as possible - including those from regional areas - get the opportunity to have their say on this important issue. We'll then take the information we get from locals and feed it directly into government."
Older Persons Advocacy Network chief executive Craig Gear said it would not be possible to improve older people's experience without an Aged Care Act that respects, protects and enforces their rights.
"The current version, which is more than 25 years old, is focused on the operation and funding of aged care services. It is largely divorced from the human experience of older people," he said.
"If we are serious about a rights-based Act that puts older people, and the services they need, front and centre, then it stands to reason that older people must also be front and centre of the discussion.
"Australia is at an aged care crossroads. The actions we take over the next 12 months will be crucial. Since older people are the experts in their aged care, we need their input on this major piece of reform to ensure we get it right."
The Newcastle consultation will be held on Saturday 26 August, 9am - 4pm at the Fort Scratchley Function Centre, 1/3 Nobbys Rd, Newcastle East
To find out more and to get involved go to https://opan.org.au/cota-opan-consultations.
If you need assistance registering you can call 1800 001 321.
