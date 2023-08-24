Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: From the Greek Islands to Greens premiership winner - prop Nik Sykiotis out to repay coaches faith

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prop Nik Sykiotis offloads for Rhys Bray to run away and score a try in the 23-22 win over Maitland in the major semi-final. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Prop Nik Sykiotis offloads for Rhys Bray to run away and score a try in the 23-22 win over Maitland in the major semi-final. Picture by Stewart Hazell

PROP Nik Sykiotis figured he owed Merewether coach Tony Munro a season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.