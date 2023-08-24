PROP Nik Sykiotis figured he owed Merewether coach Tony Munro a season.
Sykiotis wasn't exactly "fighting fit" when he returned from Greece on the eve of the Hunter Rugby Union finals last season.
But coach Jamie Lind and then assistant Munro had enough faith in Sykiotis to play him off the bench, culminating with a grand-final triumph over Hamilton - the Greens' first premiership since 2011.
"My grandparents have a few run-down houses in Ithaca," Sykiotis said. "Me and my cousins basically go over there and party. I have made a habit of it for the past couple of years.
"I came home the week before the finals last year. I played third grade and was up in the stands enjoying second grade and got told I was one the bench for firsts in the major semi against Hamilton.
"I felt I owed them a full season this year. I thought, I better give it a crack."
Sykiotis has done that and some.
He has anchored the Greens' scrum at tighthead, is one of their leading ball carriers and will be a key figure in the grand final against Maitland at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
In the major semi-final a fortnight ago, Sykiotis set up a try that proved a match-turner in the 23-22 win over the Blacks.
With little on and Merewether down 19-13, Sykiotis spotted a hole in the Maitland line and burst onto a Sam Bright pass near halfway. He powered past two defenders and then produced a deft pass on the inside for breakaway Rhys Bray to cross next to the posts.
"It is not the first time he has done that either," Munro said. "His brother Chicky was a very good winger and had great leg speed. Nick is a prop, but he is pretty quick for a big man. He is one of our stronger ball carriers."
Maitland boast an imposing back and Munro expects the forwards to set the tone for the match.
"It all starts up front," Munro said. "If you have a dominant scrum it transfers across the field. Nick is a real competitor at scrum time."
Carrying the ball comes natural for Sykiotis, but he has worked hard at the set piece.
"At the start of the season, [scrum coach] Steve Barretto told me we needed a tighthead so I gave it a crack," he said. "Having the two best looseheads in the comp in Dylan Evans and Dave Puchert to pack against has really helped. We have put a bit more focus on it."
The win over Maitland was just the Greens' second in eight matches. And they were behind 16-3 after 30 minutes.
"The confidence never wavered," Sykiotis said. "We knew we had to fix a few things up and play smarter footy. We were pushing passes and not protecting our own ball.
'We copped a spray at half-time. The penalty count was 9-1 to Maitland. Their fly-half can kick them from anywhere. We were killing ourselves.
"Dylan came out and put on three of the biggest shots all season and that lifted everyone.
"We have been stressing that this is the last game for six months and might be the last time we play together as a squad. People will retire, people will go away. We are pretty keen to go back to back."
As for Sykiotis and his annual Greek Island pilgrimage?
"We will have to wait and see," he said. "I dare say I will get over there for a couple of weeks, but I want to have another successful season here."
