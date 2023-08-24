Lambton Jaffas star's five-game ban wiped with referee's support

Lambton Jaffas will have leading scorer Kale Bradbery free to play in the NPL men's finals after his five-game suspension for match official abuse was sensationally overturned with the support of the referee.
Bradbery, last year's grand final player of the match and sole goalscorer, was sent off for dissent in the 50th minute of the Jaffas' 1-0 final-round win over Newcastle Olympic which secured their second NPL premiership.
Northern NSW Football then hit Bradbery with the suspension, which the Jaffas appealed at a hearing on Wednesday night.
The Newcastle Herald understands Lambton produced statements from players from both teams to support their position about what Bradbery said to the referee.
It differed to the referee's version, but he ultimately backed Jaffas' stance at the hearing that the red card was a mistake.
"The referee supported our position that, upon reflection, the language used by Kale was not sufficiently offensive to warrant a straight red card," the Jaffas said in a statement.
"As a result the disciplinary committee upheld our appeal".
The decision means Bradbery, who scored in the premiership-clincher on August 13, will line-up for Jaffas against Broadmeadow in the major semi-final on Saturday at Edden Oval.
His suspension had included a three-game sanction on top of his automatic one-match ban for the send-off. The three-game set penalty covers "unsporting conduct" and "using offensive language and/or gestures" in NNSWF regulations. An additional game suspension came because it was his second red card of the year. The other was a second yellow, against Broadmeadow in round five, for dissent against the same referee.
Bradbery denied he swore before the most recent red card. He had reacted after his appeals for what seemed an obvious free kick for being held back were ignored.
Swearing was part of the referee's report and the charge was use of offensive language. However, the Herald understands the referee at the hearing believed the incident did not breach the threshold of offensive and he supported the overturning call.
Wednesday night's successful appeal, which cost Jaffas $1000 to lodge, is a major boost to the club's push for a first title double.
They had already lost defender Josh Piddington to suspension after he was sent off in the 14th minute of the win over Olympic for a dangerous challenge. The Bradbery send off left Jaffas with nine players on the pitch, although Olympic's Dylan Burston was also given a straight red a few minutes later.
Piddington, like Burston, was given a three-game ban.
Jaffas regain defensive utility Pat Bond from a two-game ban, but attacker Sakeel Balfour Brown is set to miss the grand final qualifier. He was also due to return from suspension but is overseas on a family matter.
Charlestown host Weston at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday in the minor semi-final.
