Lambton Jaffas star's five-game ban wiped with referee's support

By Craig Kerry
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 10:30am
Kale Bradbery
Kale Bradbery

Lambton Jaffas will have leading scorer Kale Bradbery free to play in the NPL men's finals after his five-game suspension for match official abuse was sensationally overturned with the support of the referee.

