Teachers know what's needed, so ask them

FACED with a choice about how to firm the local power grid, South Australia rapidly installed the world's first big battery in 2017. Elon Musk delivered on his commitment to construct within 100 days from contract signature, and the battery has since been augmented and is a resounding success. If, in 2023, red tape is blocking more agile solutions for NSW then perhaps governments should deal with it, rather than expensively extending the life of ageing facilities such as the Eraring coal-fired power station.