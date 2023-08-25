Newcastle Herald
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Friday August 25, 2023

August 25 2023 - 4:00pm
Teachers know what's needed, so ask them
NAPLAN results reveal the strongest results tended towards non-Indigenous students in urban areas from the highest socio-economic backgrounds; fewer than 30 per cent of students in very remote schools rated as "strong" or "exceeding" in literacy and numeracy; and only 20 per cent of students who fall behind in Year 3 catch up by the time they reach Year 9.

