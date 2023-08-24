The Newcastle Jets have secured a major coup for their 2023-24 campaign by signing strike weapon Melina Ayres from Melbourne Victory.
The 24-year-old forward joins Newcastle after making 66 appearances, scoring 28 goals and securing two A-League Women's championships with Victory.
She was twice Victory's leading scorer - last season with 12 goals in 13 matches and in 2020-21.
Scoring, or a lack thereof, has been an issue for the Jets in their past few campaigns.
The Jets are set to begin pre-season in early September and have already announced the re-signings of home-grown talents Cassidy Davis, Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch.
They have also added new recruits in defender Alexandra Huynh, New Zealand midfielder Rebecca Burrows, NPLW NSW player Sophie Hoban, who can play midfield or defence, and versatile Young Matilda Claudia Cicco.
There is also the possibility home-grown Matildas star Emily van Egmond could play a guest stint for the Jets this summer, depending largely on her availability.
The Jets, under coach Gary van Egmond, are targeting a return to finals football this summer.
Newacstle have only made the A-League Women's finals twice - in 2008 and 2017-18.
The top six teams in an expanded 12-team competition will qualify for finals. Previously, only the top four sides have progressed.
RELATED:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.