MEREWETHER athlete Rose Davies has narrowly missed a World Championships final despite "massive improvements" on the international stage and almost bettering her own personal-best time.
Davies fell two seconds shy of making the women's 5000-metres decider, having stopped the clock in a season-high 15 minutes and 7.93s (15:07.93) in Budapest on Thursday morning (AEST).
She led the Australian charge in the event, finishing 10th in the opening heat with Lauren Ryan (15:40.23) eight spots further back. Jessica Hull (15:15.89), fresh from her top-10 result in the 1500m, came 13th in the next race.
Eight athletes from each 5000m heat qualified for the final. The cut-off time was 15:05.13.
"It was really slow, slow for the first three kilometres, I think we went through in 9:20. So I just tried to stay calm, knowing it was going to pick up in the last mile," Davies said via Athletics NSW social media.
"I was there at the bell and I just didn't quite have it down the back straight, but I'm proud of how I executed my race.
"It's a massive improvement from last year's worlds and Olympics the year before so happy with how I'm tracking.
"Just missed out, two spots, kind of hurts, but proud of myself and that's all I can ask for."
Her PB is 15:07.49, recorded in Sydney in April, 2022.
The 23-year-old is coached by Scott Westcott.
