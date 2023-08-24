A NEWCASTLE day care centre is disputing an alleged underpayment remains outstanding after the Fair Work Ombudsman declared it would launch legal action over the matter.
The ombudsman on Thursday confirmed it had begun proceedings against The Little Unicorn on Honeysuckle Pty Ltd.
In a statement on Thursday the regulator said it began investigating after a casual worker employed between June 2021 and May 2022 alleged she went unpaid for her shifts in the two weeks before her employment ceased.
But the business says it has rectified the problem following misdirected correspondence.
A spokeswoman on Thursday alleged the employee had been repaid in full after letters from the watchdog had been sent to an outdated address.
The Fair Work Ombudsman declined to comment further when asked about those allegations as the matter was before the courts.
In its earlier statement, the ombudsman said it had issued the company a compliance notice in December, and was seeking court orders to reimburse the staffer for the alleged underpament, plus interest and superannuation.
The regulator was also seeking a financial penalty, it declared.
"The Fair Work Ombudsman alleges the company, without reasonable excuse, failed to comply with the Compliance Notice, which required it to calculate and back-pay the amounts owing to the worker," the federal watchdog said in a statement.
Acting ombudsman Mark Scully said the regulator was in general willing to take businesses to court where necessary.
"A court can order a business to pay penalties in addition to back-paying workers," Mr Scully said.
"Any employees with concerns about their pay or entitlements should contact the Fair Work Ombudsman for free assistance."
The case is listed in Sydney's Federal Circuit and Family Court on September 7.
Employers and employees can visit www.fairwork.gov.au or call the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94 for free advice and assistance about their rights and obligations in the workplace.
An interpreter service is available on 13 14 50.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.