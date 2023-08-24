Newcastle Herald
The Little Unicorn on Honeysuckle disputes Fair Work Ombudsman underpayment allegations

By Newsroom
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 10:25am
A NEWCASTLE day care centre is disputing an alleged underpayment remains outstanding after the Fair Work Ombudsman declared it would launch legal action over the matter.

