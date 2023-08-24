A NEWCASTLE day care centre is facing more than $41,000 in penalties under legal action after a Fair Work Ombudsman investigation, the watchdog says.
The ombudsman on Thursday confirmed it had begun proceedings against The Little Unicorn on Honeysuckle Pty Ltd.
The regular began investigating after a casual worker employed between June 2021 and May 2022 alleged she went unpaid for her shifts in the two weeks before her employment ceased.
The ombudsman said it had issued the company a compliance notice in December "after forming a belief it had underpaid the worker's minimum entitlements under the Children's Services Award 2010".
The regulator is seeking court orders for underpayment, plus interest and superannuation.
It is also seeking a penalty it said could reach as high as $41,250 if successful.
"The Fair Work Ombudsman alleges the company, without reasonable excuse, failed to comply with the Compliance Notice, which required it to calculate and back-pay the amounts owing to the worker," the federal watchdog said in a statement.
Acting ombudsman Mark Scully said the regulator would take businesses to court where it deemed the action necessary.
"A court can order a business to pay penalties in addition to back-paying workers," Mr Scully said.
"Any employees with concerns about their pay or entitlements should contact the Fair Work Ombudsman for free assistance."
The case is listed in Sydney's Federal Circuit and Family Court on September 7.
Employers and employees can visit www.fairwork.gov.au or call the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94 for free advice and assistance about their rights and obligations in the workplace.
An interpreter service is available on 13 14 50.
