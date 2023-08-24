Newcastle Herald
Fair Work Ombudsman takes The Little Unicorn on Honeysuckle to court

By Newsroom
Updated August 24 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:25am
A NEWCASTLE day care centre is facing more than $41,000 in penalties under legal action after a Fair Work Ombudsman investigation, the watchdog says.

