Fair Work Ombudsman ends legal pursuit of Little Unicorn day care

By Newsroom
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:30pm
THE Fair Work Ombudsman has called off a planned legal fight with a Newcastle day care after the business strongly refuted allegations of underpayment.

