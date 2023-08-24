Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Burraduc Buffalo Dairy at Bungwahl named 2023 Australian producer of the year at delicious. awards

LR
By Lisa Rockman
August 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Burraduc Buffalo Dairy at Bungwahl has been named producer of year at the 2023 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.