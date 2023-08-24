Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley is adamant he does not need to remind his players of their poor finals record as they eye Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Friday night.
Magic have been a top-two side in four seasons under Curley but bowed out in straight sets during the 2020 and 2022 finals campaigns. Finals weren't played in 2021 due to COVID.
The NPLW Northern NSW premiers host second-placed Olympic in the qualifying semi-final on Friday (8.15pm) with the winner advancing directly to the September 10 grand final.
"The girls know. Everyone's aware of it, so I don't know that it needs to be spoken about," Curley said.
"We've done pretty well the last few weeks, good performances, and everyone's available so there's no excuses.
"Looking back four years ago, they were all pretty young ... they have matured and they manage games better.
"Olympic are good, so it's always going to be a tight contest but we're just good at finishing and then you've got to try to score against us."
Broadmeadow and Olympic have met three times this season. All have been thrilling exchanges. The first ended in a 3-3 draw, sealed in stoppage time. Magic then won 2-1 and 3-2.
Olympic will be without leading striker Jemma House, who is in the United States to be inducted into the Laramie County Community College 2023 Hall of Fame Class, but are hopeful of versatile Jorjia Hogg's return from a knee injury.
"She's just got to get over training tonight and she'll probably start on the bench after a few weeks out," Olympic coach Neil Owens said on Thursday.
"She's very multi-positional. She can play anywhere so that's a bit of a bonus.
"They've all been close games. Without disrespect, we've given them goals on a platter and obviously you can't do that against Broadmeadow Magic with their front three.
"That's something leading into this game that we just can't do. But after that League Cup final, it was a high-pace pressure game, so we've had one of them underneath our belt and hopefully that will put us in good stead."
Third-placed Maitland play fourth-placed Charlestown in the elimination semi-final at Cooks Square Park on Saturday (4.45pm).
