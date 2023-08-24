TWENTY-two years after transforming a field in the Hunter Valley into an olive farm, the owners of Lonely Goat Olives are moving on.
The property at 153 Eglinford Lane, Congewai is listed for sale for $3.5 million with The Agency Hunter Valley's Charlie Lund.
Ms Lund said the 40-hectare property offered multiple business opportunities and had attracted interest from buyers in Sydney.
The sale includes 2000 olive trees, an olive tree nursery with an estimated 15,000 seedlings, a main house and guest accommodation.
"There is an income from the olives, income from the olive trees and income from the Airbnb," Ms Lund said.
"There is also potential to put more off-grid cabins on the property as well, so it has a lot of possibilities."
The owners, Keith and Elisabeth Hallett, purchased the land after discovering Congewai's picturesque location between the Watagan Mountains and Cessnock.
As well as the olive component of the business, Lonely Goat Olives operates as a wedding venue and hosts an average of 15 events each year.
"When we bought it it was just a field, we built everything," Mr Hallett said.
"We cleared it all and did sod improvement and just generally made it better all round."
There is the main house which features a wood fireplace, an upper-level bedroom and a timber kitchen.
The guest cottage, named one of the top 52 places to stay in Australia by the Sydney Morning Herald, includes two king-sized bedrooms with wood-burning fireplaces, built-in robes and an ensuite.
Both rooms have wide decks with scenic views across the Watagan Mountains and access to a patio with a woodfired pizza oven and fire pit.
Each suite has a return rate of $385 per night on weekdays and $509 on weekends.
The estate runs entirely off-grid with 51 solar panels and two backup generators and a water license for 14 million litres.
Farm machinery is included in the sale and other features include a hot house, greenhouse and tractor.
There is also housing dotted around the property for their animals which takes influence from Elisabeth's homeland of Sweden.
"There are several houses that look like Swedish barns around the property - one for the chickens, one for the dog, one for the geese and one for the birds as well," he said.
The couple relocated from Sydney after living around the world in England, Europe and the US before settling in Congewai.
"We didn't know what we were going to do with the property at first," Mr Hallett said.
"We actually built the accommodation as somewhere for our kids to stay when they came up from Sydney but all three of them followed us and moved here."
Mr Hallett said the property's olive trees are rarely harvested and are instead used as cuttings for the nursery.
"We sometimes harvest the olives but we mainly use the trees for cuttings for the nursery," he said.
"You sacrifice the fruit when you do that, so the main business is producing cuttings."
There is scope to add additional cottages to the property with cleared paddocks ready to build on and DA approval for another home.
Mr Hallett said the couple planned to stay living in the area.
"We are looking at buying some land and building a Swedish village with cabins and hot tubs, saunas and ice baths," he said.
"My wife is Swedish so that's the connection. We met in London and went to Germany together and America and then here.
"This is the best place in the world without a doubt. It is paradise."
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.